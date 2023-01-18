Author Howard Blum is writing book on Idaho student deaths

Howard Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or release date. His previous books include “Wanted!: The Search for Nazis in America” and “American Lightning: Terror, Mystery, the Birth of Hollywood, and the Crime of the Century," which in 2009 won an Edgar Award for “best fact crime” book.

Blum has been reporting on the Idaho killings for Air Mail, the digital newsletter co-founded by former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter.