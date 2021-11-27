springfield-news-sun logo
X

Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

Matthias Mayer of Austria comes to the end of the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Matthias Mayer of Austria comes to the end of the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Austria’s Matthias Mayer has won the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill Saturday at Lake Louise.

Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. Fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr was second, followed by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz in third at 1:48.09.

Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.

Saturday’s race served as the season opener after a downhill scheduled for Friday was canceled because of too much snow.

Sunday’s super-G caps the weekend for men’s World Cup. The women arrive in Alberta next week for two downhills and a super-G at the resort in Banff National Park.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Matthias Mayer, of Austria eases up in the finish area during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Matthias Mayer, of Austria eases up in the finish area during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Beat Feuz of Switzerland comes to the end of the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Beat Feuz of Switzerland comes to the end of the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Brodie Seger of Canada flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Brodie Seger of Canada flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Jeffrey Read of Canada flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Jeffrey Read of Canada flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Alexis Pinturault of France flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Alexis Pinturault of France flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Maxence Muzaton of France flies down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Maxence Muzaton of France flies down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Cameron Alexander of Canada flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Cameron Alexander of Canada flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Niels Hintermann of Switzerland skies down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Niels Hintermann of Switzerland skies down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, eases up in the finish area during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, eases up in the finish area during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

In Other News
1
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
2
No. 9 Baylor still has Big 12 title shot after win over Tech
3
No. 15 UTSA's perfect season ends in blowout at North Texas
4
Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition
5
Mariners acquire All-Star 2B Adam Frazier from San Diego
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top