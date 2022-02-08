Austrian skier Mayer defends super-G title at Olympics

Cochran-Siegle's silver medal came almost 50 years to the day after his mother, Barbara Ann, won gold in the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.

World Cup super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished third, 0.42 behind Mayer, on the course known as The Rock.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was among the favorites but he lost control on a turn and went out shortly before the end of the course. Odermatt was slower than Kilde at the final checkpoint.

The 24-year-old Odermatt put his hands over his helmet as he skied down and then put his head on the barrier near the finish line. Odermatt, who is skiing in his first Olympics, finished seventh in the downhill.

Kilde and Odermatt have dominated the super-G this season. Kilde has won three of the five World Cup races in the discipline to lead the standings over Odermatt, who has won the other two. Mayer is third in the standings.

Kilde is still seeking his first win in a major championship. He was fifth in Monday’s downhill in what was then his highest finish in nine Olympic starts.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria makes a turn during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria makes a turn during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria makes a turn during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria makes a turn during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati Caption Matthias Mayer of Austria makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati Caption Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Marco Odermatt of Switzerland reacts as he approaches the finish area of the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Marco Odermatt of Switzerland reacts as he approaches the finish area of the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno