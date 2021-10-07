Austrian leader vows to stay on amid bribery allegations

“There is absolutely no indication that I directed what adverts or polls were commissioned at the finance ministry," he said. He said that text messages from him contain no instructions or requests, “and at the same time prosecutors put the theory out there that everything is directed by Kurz.”

The chancellor said he was “very calm” about the accusations.

“What I can't understand is why I am always supposed to be to blame for all wrongdoing,” he added. “Let's examine whether these accusations against finance ministry employees are true. With the best will in the world, I can't imagine it.”

Asked whether he will remain chancellor in view of the investigations against him, Kurz replied: “Yes, of course.”

Senior People’s Party officials have claimed that media leaks in recent days about planned searches were intended to hurt the party and Kurz.