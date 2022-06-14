Austrian government presents package to cushion inflation

The government, a coalition of Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservatives and the environmentalist Greens, put the price of immediate measures at about 5 billion euros and said the package will cost a total of 28 billion euros through 2026. It says it aims to bring relief first to people on low incomes; the unemployed and people on low pensions are slated to get a payment of 300 euros each.

That's in addition to 500 euros each for everyone — half of that for children, and half of it described as a “climate bonus.”