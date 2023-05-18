Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78

Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg, agent Helmut Berger wrote on his management company's website.

Berger was born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29, 1944. In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti's “The Damned,” “Ludwig” and “Conversation Piece.”