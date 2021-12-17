Austria to allow tightly limited right to assisted suicide

Active assistance to suicide will remain outlawed.

At present, Austria's criminal code states that anyone who “induces another person to kill himself or gives him help to do so” incurs a prison term of between six months and five years.

After considering a series of complaints, the Constitutional Court ruled in December 2020 that the words “or gives him help to do so” were unconstitutional and would be removed from the code at the end of this year.

The court said that the clause “violates the right of self-determination because (it) bans every kind of assistance under all circumstances.”

It upheld the rest of the provision and also upheld a provision that sets out the same punishment for anyone who “kills another person at his serious and emphatic request.”