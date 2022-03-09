Austria suspends vaccine mandate before enforcement starts

“We came to the conclusion that ... we will suspend the vaccination mandate, in accordance with proportionality,” she said. “At the moment, many reasons point to this interference with fundamental rights is not justified; at the moment — because of the dominant variant we see here — we don't see any need to actually implement this vaccination mandate.”

The mandate was first announced as Austria saw a surge of infections with the delta variant of COVID-19. But the currently dominant omicron variant, while leading to very high infection levels, generally has caused milder illness.

Austria was the first country in Europe to go ahead with a universal vaccine mandate. Only neighboring Germany is even considering emulating it — and it’s still uncertain whether it will do so. Some countries in Europe have introduced limited mandates, for specific professional or age groups.

The Austrian mandate exempts pregnant women, people who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Edtstadler said the mandate may yet be needed.

“I don't think I need a crystal ball to tell you that today's isn't the last chapter we will write regarding the vaccination mandate,” she said.

A big reason for the mandate was concern over Austria’s vaccination rate, relatively low for Western Europe. Rauch said 70% of Austria's population of 8.9 million has received two vaccine shots and 54% also have had a booster shot.

The legislation provides for a third phase in which officials would check the national vaccination register and send reminders to people who still aren’t vaccinated on dates set by the government, leading to potential fines. The government already said it hoped it wouldn't need to go ahead with methodical checks, on which it would decide with help from the expert commission.

Caption FILE - A person, wearing a helmet with many needles on it, poses for a photo and takes part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The Austrian government said Wednesday it is suspending the country's vaccine mandate for most adults, only a week before its enforcement was due to begin. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File) Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption FILE - A person protests on the street against the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination that will be decided in the parliament today in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The Austrian government said Wednesday it is suspending the country's vaccine mandate for most adults, only a week before its enforcement was due to begin. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File) Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption FILE - Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer presents the new COVID19- regulations at a news conference after a meeting of the Austrian government with the 'Austrian Covid Crisis Coordination Commission' (GECKO) in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Austrian government said Wednesday it is suspending the country's vaccine mandate for most adults, only a week before its enforcement was due to begin. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File) Credit: Lisa Leutner