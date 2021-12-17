Australia's New South Wales sets daily COVID case record

New South Wales on Wednesday eased rules on mask-wearing and the need to provide proof of vaccination at some venues, allowing the unvaccinated to participate more fully in social events.

Victoria state on Friday reported 1,510 cases and seven deaths.

State premier Daniel Andrews tested negative for the virus and was able to leave isolation after he was potentially exposed to a COVID-19 case.

Australia Defense Minister Peter Dutton described the latest case numbers as “confronting” but said lockdowns are not the answer.

“Omicron will overtake delta and I think we are going to see many thousands of cases each day — tens of thousands of cases,” Dutton said. “But we can’t lockdown. If we go into lockdown, we might as well be in lockdown for the next couple of years because we just won’t deal with it.”