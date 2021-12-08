Australia's deputy leader tests positive for virus in the US

He joked that being alone in the room worried him more than his infection.

He told the radio station that part of his job involved traveling and meeting with counterparts.

"I really wanted to follow up on some of this online stuff, try to get better online protection laws and see where the United States are,” he said. “But that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”

Australia has been a prominent voice in calling for international regulation of the internet.

It passed laws this year that oblige Google and Facebook to pay for journalism. Australia also defied the tech companies by creating a law that could imprison social media executives if their platforms stream violent images.

Australia has also announced plans to crack down on online advertisers targeting children by making social media platforms seek parental consent for users younger than 16 years old or face hefty fines.