Australian softball team arrives in Japan for Olympic camp

Cancellation pressure grows daily on Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee as more questions arise about the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from more than 200 countries and territories into Japan.

The IOC says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be vaccinated. They are expected to remain largely in a bubble at the village and at venues.

On the same day that the Australian team arrived, some players with the Jamaican national soccer team were reported unable to enter Japan because of unspecified COVID-19 procedures. National broadcaster NHK reported the exhibition match on Wednesday with Japan's national team had been called off.

The Japanese Football Association did not offer an immediate explanation.

Softball Australia chief executive David Pryles said the squad, which hasn't played international opposition since February 2020, would be taking the “utmost care” in terms of keeping themselves and the public safe.

“All staff and players heading to Japan today are fully vaccinated thanks to the Australian Olympic Committee,” Pryles said. “They’ll also be undergoing stringent testing and checks as soon as they land at the airport and throughout their camp and (the) Olympics.”

Pryles said player movements would be restricted to one level of the team hotel in Ota, which would include meals, meetings and gym work, and the stadium where they'll play a series of games against local professional teams and two games against Japan's national team.

“We’re incredibly grateful the people of Ota City and their government for hosting the squad who will respect the restrictions placed upon us," he said.

Ian Chesterman, the head of Australia's Olympic contingent, said athletes and officials were “very comfortable" with the precautions being put in place for the Tokyo Games.

“These athletes . . . are committed to not only look after themselves but do the right thing by the Japanese population as well, and be ready for the games,” Chesterman said. "And I think we’re very comfortable with the protocols that have been put in place to manage not only this group of athletes but the Australian team when we get there.”

Australia is targeting its first Olympic softball gold medal, having collected either silver or bronze in 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008 before the sport was cut from the program for the 2012 and 2016.

Australia's Olympic softball squad walk to their transportation upon arrival at Narita international airport, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Narita, east of Tokyo. Australia’s Olympic softball squad touched down in Japan on Tuesday and was among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

