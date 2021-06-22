Australian prison to be evacuated after mice move in

The remediation work at the prison will include investigating ways to protect the facility from future mice plagues, which are a phenomenon largely unique to Australia.

Plagues usually happen when rain follows several years of drought. The current plague is the worst that many can remember in some areas.

Severin said the mice infestation was worst in prison buildings that weren’t built from concrete.

“The mice have got into ... wall cavities, into roof spaces. They’re dead but then they start obviously decaying and then the next problem is mites,” Severin told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Government mouse researcher Steve Henry said mice numbers had begun to plateau as the species always stops breeding during the Southern Hemisphere winter.

But numbers could explode again if conditions are right in the spring.

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, mice scurry around stored grain on a farm near Tottenham, Australia.