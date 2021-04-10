Australian portrait photographer June Newton dies at 97

In 1970, after having moved to Paris with her husband, Newton started her own career as a photographer under the pseudonym Alice Springs and soon became a well-regarded artist herself focusing on portraits.

“Alice Springs does more than document the appearance of celebrities and anonymous contemporaries; she captures their charisma, their aura,” the foundation said, describing her work. “Her eye for people is mostly concentrated on people’s faces.”

The couple had several shows around the globe. In 1978, she had her first solo exhibition of portraits in Amsterdam, followed by further international shows.

“The roster of artists, actors and musicians depicted by Alice Springs over the last 40 years reads like a who’s who of the international cultural scene on both sides of the Atlantic,” the foundation said. “Many portraits were magazine assignments from Paris to Los Angeles; others resulted from private initiative.”

In 1981, the couple moved to Monte Carlo. After her husband's death, Newton opened the The Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin, which her husband had established a few months before his death. Until her death, she was the president of the museum, which has become an important location for contemporary photography shows.