Australian Open: Djokovic gets a daytime start for first time in 2024 tournament

Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this tournament, taking on 35-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Sunday. Mannarino is into the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time. No. 4 Jannik Sinner will get an afternoon start against Karen Khachanov. Australia’s top player, Alex de Minaur, faces 5th-ranked Andrey Rublev. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is against Amanda Anisimova, an American who has won four of their five matches. And No. 4-seeded Coco Gauff continues her bid for back-to-back Grand Slam titles when she meets Magdalena Frech.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Novak Djokovic as a hot favorite at minus-3,500 to beat Adrian Mannarino in their fourth-round match. Mannarino, who has won in five sets in all three rounds so far, is a plus-2,000 chance. In the women's event, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is minus-480 to beat Amanda Anisimova. But the American, who is list at plus-370, has won four of their five previous meetings. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager. A minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 8 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, it’ll be 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men’s Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS IN SATURDAY?

Women’s singles: Linda Noskova beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 12 Zheng Qinwen beat Wang Jafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8); No. 18 Victoria Azarenka beat No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5; No. 19 Elina Svitolina beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-3; Dayana Yastremska beat No. 27 Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Anna Kalinskaya beat Sloane Stephens 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4; No. 26 Jasmine Paolini beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (1), 6-4; Oceane Dodin beat Clara Burel 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s singles: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Shang Juncheng 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 ret; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-2; No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 21 Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3; No. 19 Cameron Norrie beat No. 11 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3; Nuno Borges beat No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6); Miomir Kecmanovic beat No. 14 Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0; Arthur Cazaux beat No. 28 Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

GET CAUGHT UP

A TENNIS QUIZ

Try your hand at the AP's Australian Open quiz.

STATS TO KNOW

1999 — The last time a teenager beat a women's No. 1 at the Australian Open until 19-year-old Linda Noskova's win over Iga Swiatek.

2012 — Arthur Cazaux is the first wild card to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open men's draw since Lleyton Hewitt a dozen years ago.

WORDS TO KNOW

“A few times I have beaten a great player, but it was maybe like a fluke or something like that, let’s say, especially in my head. Actually, I didn’t go on court with 1,000% trust and belief I can win the match. I just played good that day and I it went my way. I felt like tonight I was really actually a little stressed from the morning, which doesn’t really happen to me much often. I knew that it means a lot.” — Noskova.

“At least I have this super ability — I can sleep where I want whenever I want.” — Medvedev.

