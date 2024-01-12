Australian Open: Djokovic gets a daytime start for first time in 2024 tournament

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The fourth round of the Australian Open will get started Sunday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:
WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 8?
Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this tournament, taking on 35-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Sunday. Mannarino is into the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time. No. 4 Jannik Sinner will get an afternoon start against Karen Khachanov. Australia’s top player, Alex de Minaur, faces 5th-ranked Andrey Rublev. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is against Amanda Anisimova, an American who has won four of their five matches. And No. 4-seeded Coco Gauff continues her bid for back-to-back Grand Slam titles when she meets Magdalena Frech.
BETTING FAVORITES
FanDuel Sportsbook lists Novak Djokovic as a hot favorite at minus-3,500 to beat Adrian Mannarino in their fourth-round match. Mannarino, who has won in five sets in all three rounds so far, is a plus-2,000 chance. In the women's event, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is minus-480 to beat Amanda Anisimova. But the American, who is list at plus-370, has won four of their five previous meetings. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager. A minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.
THE SINGLES SCHEDULE
Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 8 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, it’ll be 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.
Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:
—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)
—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)
—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals
—Friday: Men’s Semifinals
—Saturday: Women’s Final
—Sunday: Men’s Final
HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV
—In the U.S.: ESPN
—Other countries are listed here.
KEY RESULTS IN SATURDAY?
Women’s singles: Linda Noskova beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 12 Zheng Qinwen beat Wang Jafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8); No. 18 Victoria Azarenka beat No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5; No. 19 Elina Svitolina beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-3; Dayana Yastremska beat No. 27 Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Anna Kalinskaya beat Sloane Stephens 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4; No. 26 Jasmine Paolini beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (1), 6-4; Oceane Dodin beat Clara Burel 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s singles: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Shang Juncheng 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 ret; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Alex Michelsen 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-2; No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 21 Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3; No. 19 Cameron Norrie beat No. 11 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3; Nuno Borges beat No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6); Miomir Kecmanovic beat No. 14 Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0; Arthur Cazaux beat No. 28 Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.
STATS TO KNOW
1999 — The last time a teenager beat a women's No. 1 at the Australian Open until 19-year-old Linda Noskova's win over Iga Swiatek.
2012 — Arthur Cazaux is the first wild card to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open men's draw since Lleyton Hewitt a dozen years ago.
WORDS TO KNOW
“A few times I have beaten a great player, but it was maybe like a fluke or something like that, let’s say, especially in my head. Actually, I didn’t go on court with 1,000% trust and belief I can win the match. I just played good that day and I it went my way. I felt like tonight I was really actually a little stressed from the morning, which doesn’t really happen to me much often. I knew that it means a lot.” — Noskova.
“At least I have this super ability — I can sleep where I want whenever I want.” — Medvedev.
