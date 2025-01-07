Australian Open 2025: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know

The draw to set the brackets for the women's and men's singles fields was Thursday in Australia (Wednesday EST). The time in Melbourne is 14 hours later than on the East Coast of the United States, so when play begins in the tournament's main draw on Sunday morning in Australia, it will be Saturday night in New York. In general, matches begin at 11 a.m. local time (7 p.m. the night before EST), and the night sessions start at 7 p.m. local time (3 a.m. EST).

How to watch the Australian Open on TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN and Tennis Channel.

— Other countries are listed here.

What are the betting odds for the Australian Open?

Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner are listed as the money-line favorites to win the Australian Open, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Sabalenka — who won each of the past two Australian Opens and the U.S. Open in September — is at +240. She is followed by 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff and No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who owns five Grand Slam titles but none from the Australian Open, who both were listed at +400 after the tournament draw, with 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina at +900. Sinner, whose first Grand Slam trophy arrived at Melbourne Park a year ago and second came at the U.S. Open, is listed at +130, ahead of four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz at +350 and 24-time Slam champ Novak Djokovic at +500. There's a drop to fourth pick Alexander Zverev at +1000. The odds for Alcaraz and Djokovic grew longer after they were set up for a possible quarterfinal showdown in the draw.

Where is the Australian Open played?

The Australian Open is played on outdoor hard courts at Melbourne Park. Women play best-of-three-set matches; men play best-of-five. There are separate day and night sessions. The event lasts 15 days. There are retractable roofs on the three largest courts: Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

Who will be the top seeds at the Australian Open?

Aryna Sabalenka will be the top-seeded woman, and Jannik Sinner will be the top-seeded man.

What is the Australian Open singles schedule?

— Jan. 12-14: First Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 15-16: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 17-18: Third Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 19-20: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 21-22: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Jan. 23: Women’s Semifinals

— Jan. 24: Men’s Semifinals

— Jan. 25: Women’s Final

— Jan. 26: Men’s Final

Who are the Australian Open’s defending champions?

Aryna Sabalenka won her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park in 2024 by defeating Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Jannik Sinner eliminated 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals before coming back to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Think you’re an expert on the Australian Open?

Let's see if you know as much as you think you do about the Australian Open. The Associated Press has put together a quiz to test your knowledge — the faster you answer, the more points you get. Try to top the leaderboard.

What do I need to know about tennis before the Australian Open?

How much prize money is there at the 2025 Australian Open?

Total prize money at the Australian Open is rising to a tournament-record 96.5 million Australian dollars (about $60 million). The two singles champions each will receive 3.5 million Australian dollars (about $2.15 million), up from 3.15 million Australian dollars (about $1.95 million) a year ago, but still below the pre-pandemic high of 4.12 million Australian dollars ($2.55 million) in 2020.

Key stats at Melbourne Park

3 — Aryna Sabalenka will be attempting to win a third consecutive women's singles title at Melbourne Park, something last accomplished by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999.

24 — The number of Grand Slam singles championship won by Novak Djokovic, tied with Margaret Court for the most by anyone in the history of tennis. One more will give Djokovic sole possession of the record.

