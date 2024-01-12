Australian Open: 10-time champion Novak Djokovic among quarterfinalists in action on Tuesday

It’s the start of quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, and record-extending 11th in Australia, when he plays Taylor Fritz in the second match of the afternoon session. The top-ranked Djokovic has won all eight of their previous meetings. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff opens play on Rod Laver Arena against Marta Kostyuk. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka plays at night against Barbora Krejcikova before No. 4 Jannik Sinner meets No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Djokovic as a strong favorite against Taylor Fritz. No surprise as Fritz has lost eight consecutive times to Djokovic, the 10-time champion is on offer at minus-1,050 with FanDuel. Fritz, chasing a first Grand Slam semifinal, is plus-670. Gauff is the favorite at minus-950 to beat Kostyuk, with the Ukrainian a plus-660 chance. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when the quarterfinals on Day 10 begin at 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, it’ll be 9 p.m. ET on Monday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men’s Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS MONDAY?

Women’s singles: No. 12 Zheng Qinwen beat Oceane Dodin 6-0, 6-3; Dayana Yastremska beat No. 18 Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (6) 6-4; Linda Noskova beat No. 19 Elina Svitolina 3-0, retired; Anna Kalinskaya beat No. 26 Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s singles: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat No. 19 Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3); No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz beat Arthur Cazaux 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4.

GET CAUGHT UP

What to read about the Australian Open:

— Basic facts and figures about the tournament

— No handshakes. Ukraine players have a message

— Li Na makes a surprise visit to see Zheng

— Can too many tennis ball changes cause injury?

— A courtside bar is dividing opinion

— Players complain about a rule change for spectators

— 2022 Australian Open runnerup Danielle Collins announces a 2024 retirement

— The late show with Daniil Medvedev

— The pressure is off Coco Gauff

— A look at the draw in Melbourne

— Men to watch

— Women to watch

A TENNIS QUIZ

Try your hand at the AP's Australian Open quiz.

STATS TO KNOW

6 — With No. 2 Alcaraz, No. 3 Medvedev and No. 6 Zverev joining No. 1 Djokovic, No. 4 Sinner and No. 5 Rublev in the last eight, it’s the first time in Open Era where all of the top six seeds have reached the Australian Open men’s quarterfinals.

32 — A tournament record in the Open era for the number of matches going to five sets.

WORDS TO KNOW

“When something like this happens, it shouldn’t be another fan dragging the other person out. It should be the security guys ... there quite quickly.” Zverev on a relatively slow response by security to an anti-war activist who disrupted his match.

"It was like I’d been shot in the back.” — Elina Svitolina explaining how she felt after experiencing back spasms early in her match with Linda Noskova, an injury which forced her to quit after three games.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP