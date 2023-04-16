Australian Grace Kim wins LOTTE Championship in playoff

Playing alongside Sung in the final threesome, Kim shot a 4-under 68, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th to birdie the last two holes. She got up and down from the front-left bunker on 18 in regulation, making a 7-footer.

“I think after bogeying 14, I just tried to give it my all.” Kim said. “I tried my best and it came out to be a good result. Birdie on 17, of course, was a great momentum forward, so definitely gave it an aggressive go on 18, and birdied it twice, which is good.”

Sung finished with a 69, getting up and down from the front right bunker on 18 with a 9-footer. The 22-year-old South Korean played on a sponsor exemption after winning the LOTTE Open last year on the Korean LPGA.

“Very interesting and good experience for my golf life," Sung said. "Very good experience.”

Liu began the round five strokes behind Sung in a tie for 15th, then shot a 64 — the best score in the two years at Hoakalei — to post at 12-under 276. The 27-year-old from China finished about an hour before the final group.

“It was a bit unexpected to be honest,” the former Duke player said. “I felt pretty over-achieved today.”

Linnea Strom, the Swede playing in the second-to-last group, missed a 10-foot birdie try on 18 to finish a stroke back with Peiyun Chien. Strom shot a 69, with a double bogey on the 14th. Chien, from Taiwan, closed with a 67.

"Hit a good putt. Just misread it a little bit," Strom said.

Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, had a 70 to tie for sixth at 9 under. The 20-year-old Vongtaveelap made her second LPGA Tour start. In February, she won her first two events as pro on the Thai LPGA Tour, then was second behind Lilia Vu in the LPGA Thailand.

Lauren Hartlage (70) and Georgia Hall (71) also were 9 under.

Brooke Henderson, at No. 7 the highest-ranked player in the field, had a 71 to tie for 11th at 7 under. She’s the only multiple winner in event history, taking the 2018 and 2019 titles at Ko Olina.

The Chevron Championship, the first women’s major championship of the year, is next week in Texas.

Kim got an unexpected trip to Houston.

“I actually didn’t register until Superstition week because I thought I had no chance of getting into Chevron,” Kim said. “Hearing other people saying that they could get a chance, I was like, `Oh, yeah, you know what? I’ll just enter.′ Just topped it off today. Very excited.”

___ AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP