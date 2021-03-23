Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues

“I’m advised that the rain and flood situation does remain dynamic and extremely complex,” Morrison said.

Skies were forecast to clear over parts of Sydney and the coast to the north by late Tuesday.

“It is almost impossible to believe but we will see blue skies and sunshine just later this afternoon in western Sydney and on the Mid North Coast,” government meteorologist Agata Imielska said.

“It is very important to remember that even though we’ll have blue sky and sunshine returning, flooding will continue and the flood risk will continue,” Imielska added.

Morrison said the New South Wales government had already requested 1,000 defense personnel to help clean up after the floods.

The flooding rain had extended along the New South Wales coast across the Queensland state border in the north and almost as far as Victoria border to the south.

A man walks across a flooded street in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

In this drone photo a house is surrounded by flood waters in Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

In this drone photo a property is surrounded by flood waters in Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

People survey a flooded construction site near the flooded Hawkesbury River in Windsor, north west of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Sheep graze on a small patch of higher ground near flood waters in Windsor, north west of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A bus lies partly submerged at a property in Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Rescuers head off on a boat to rescue animals from Richmond on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Equipment lies partly submerged at a property in Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Equipment lies partly submerged at a property in Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A woman stands on the balcony of her home surrounded by flood waters in Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A couple walk along the flooded banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A man, right, and a woman walk across a flooded street in Windsor, north west of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Ben Deller paddles down a flooded street in a kayak loaded with groceries for his family in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Resident Gary Evans waits in a boat for his family before returning to his house surrounded by flood waters at Londonderry on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.