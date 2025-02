Australia warns airlines to beware of a Chinese navy live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea

Several international flights had diverted as a result, ABC reported.

“It would be normal practice where a task group is engaging in exercises for there to be advice given to vessels and aircraft in the area and Airservices Australia is doing what it should do, which is to give that advice,” Wong told ABC.

Australia was discussing with China about the notification and transparency around its naval exercises, “particularly live-fire exercises,” Wong said.

Australian military ships and planes have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days as they pass in international waters off the Australian east coast.