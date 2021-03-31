Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

“We will work closely with the United States on this important initiative to ensure that we understand how our enterprise can best support both Australia’s needs and the growing needs of our most important military partner," Defense Minister Peter Dutton said.

He said building weapons in Australia would not only enhance its capabilities but would also ensure the nation had sufficient for combat operations if there was any disruption to global supply chains.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, an independent think tank, has estimated that Australia will spend AU$100 billion over the next 20 years on buying missiles and guided weapons.