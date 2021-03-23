Australia PM wants more women in politics after new scandal

“I’m shocked and I’m disgusted. It’s just absolutely shameful,” Morrison said of the Facebook Messenger group.

“I was completely stunned, as I have been on more than one occasion over the course of this last month,” Morrison added.

An emotional Morrison said “a very traumatic month” had passed since the staffer went public with her rape allegation and he welcomed the spotlight that events had placed on political culture.

“I want to see more women in this place,” Morrison said, referring to Parliament House.

“I‘ve done many things to get more women in this place and I intend to do more,” he added.

The staffer’s rape allegation prompted Morrison to order a review of Parliament House workplace culture by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins. The investigation will conclude in November.

Morrison said he expected compulsory harassment and misconduct training would be introduced in Parliament House as well a “more robust and independent” complaints mechanism for staff who are sexually harassed.

Morrison said he was also open to his conservative Liberal Party introducing a minimum quota of female candidates to run in elections to increase the number of women who serve as lawmakers.

The center-left opposition Labor Party has had female quotas for years, but the conservative coalition parties argue that candidates should be chosen on merit.