Australia-New Zealand travel bubble opens with joy, tears

Kristy Mather said it was overwhelming to be reunited with her family and it was amazing the bubble had opened.

“I wished it had happened earlier, but it's happened now," she said. “I just wanted to get on that first flight because you never know, it may go south. Let's hope it sticks around."

Danny Mather said he wanted to keep New Zealand safe from the virus but also thought the time was right to open the bubble.

The idea of a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand had been talked about for months but faced setbacks because of several small virus outbreaks in both countries, which were eventually stamped out.

To mark the occasion, Wellington Airport painted an enormous welcome sign near its main runway and Air New Zealand ordered some 24,000 bottles of sparkling wine, offering a complimentary glass to adult passengers.

Air New Zealand's Chief Operating Officer Carrie Hurihanganui said the carrier had previously been running just two or three flights a day between the two countries but that jumped to 30 flights on Monday carrying 5,200 passengers.

She said the day marked a turning point and people were excited.

“You can feel it at the airport and see it on people’s faces,” she said.

The leaders of both countries welcomed the bubble, saying it was a world-leading arrangement because it aimed to both open borders and keep the virus from spreading.

“Today’s milestone is a win-win for Australians and New Zealanders, boosting our economies while keeping our people safe," Australian Prime Scott Morrison said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her country was welcoming the new arrivals.

“The bubble marks a significant step in both countries' reconnection with the world and it’s one we should all take a moment to be very proud of," she said.

Travelers who lined up at Sydney and Melbourne airports early Monday said they were excited or relieved to finally fly to New Zealand after more than a year. Some were visiting family and friends, while others were attending funerals.

Both countries have managed to keep out the virus by putting up barriers to the outside world, including strict quarantine requirements for travelers returning from other countries where the virus is rampant.

”They did very well with the precautions and everything, better than all the world. Everywhere else cannot go anywhere safely," said Ameera Elmasry, who was at the Wellington airport to greet her son Shady Osman, a doctor who she hadn’t seen in 16 months. “It's very good what's happened now."

Australia had previously allowed New Zealanders to arrive without going into quarantine but New Zealand had taken a more cautious approach, requiring travelers from Australia complete a quarantine.

The start of the bubble comes ahead of the New Zealand ski season and is welcome news for many tourist towns, including the ski resort of Queenstown.

Kristy Mather, right, arrives from Sydney at the Wellington International Airport in Wellington, New Zealand Monday, April 19, 2021. The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. (AP Photo/Nick Perry) Credit: Nick Perry Credit: Nick Perry

Passengers arriving from Sydney at the Wellington International Airport hug loved ones in Wellington, New Zealand Monday, April 19, 2021. The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. (AP Photo/Nick Perry) Credit: Nick Perry Credit: Nick Perry

A passenger arriving from Sydney at the Wellington International Airport hugs loved one in Wellington, New Zealand Monday, April 19, 2021. The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. (AP Photo/Nick Perry) Credit: Nick Perry Credit: Nick Perry

A passenger arriving from Sydney at the Wellington International Airport hugs loved one in Wellington, New Zealand Monday, April 19, 2021. The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. (AP Photo/Nick Perry) Credit: Nick Perry Credit: Nick Perry

Passengers prepare at Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, to catch a flight to New Zealand as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

A passenger prepares at Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, to catch a flight to New Zealand as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Passengers prepare at Sydney Airport to catch flights in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, to New Zealand as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Passengers prepare at Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, to catch a flight to New Zealand as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

A passenger prepares at Sydney Airport, in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, to catch a flight to New Zealand as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Passengers from New Zealand are welcomed by drag queens as they arrive at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Passengers from New Zealand are welcomed by drag queens as they arrive at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

A woman arriving from New Zealand, right, is hugged by her stepmother at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Passengers from New Zealand, at back, are welcomed by drag queens as they arrive at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

A passenger from New Zealand, second left, poses with drag queens as they welcome her at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Monday, April 19, 2021, as the much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opens. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft