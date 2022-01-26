Australia navy ship with infected crew offloads aid to Tonga

Nearly two dozen sailors aboard the HMAS Adelaide were reported infected on Tuesday, raising fears the mercy mission could bring the coronavirus to the small archipelago devasted by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15.

Since the pandemic began, Tonga has reported just a single case of COVID-19 and has avoided any outbreaks. It's one of the few countries in the world currently completely virus free. About 61% of Tongans are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.