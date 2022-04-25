Australia commemorates war dead with few COVID restrictions

There were no restrictions on numbers attending most Australian services, although some, including at the west coast city of Perth, were ticketed events to reduce crowds.

Those who could not attend the Perth service in Kings Park were urged to pay their respects from their driveways at dawn as Australians have done on the previous two Anzac Days.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and deputy opposition leader Richard Marles acknowledged Ukraine’s fight for freedom when they spoke at a dawn service in the northern city of Darwin, which was devastated by Japanese bombing during World War II.

Marles was standing in for opposition leader Anthony Albanese who is isolating at his Sydney home after testing positive to COVID-19 last week.

Morrison is campaigning for a fourth three-year term for his conservative government at elections on May 21.

Anzac Day has focused attention on a new security threat to Australia, a bilateral security treaty between China and the Solomon Islands announced last week that could potentially result in a Chinese military presence 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the northeast Australian coast.

Morrison said at the Darwin ceremony that Australia’s freedom had been secured by the sacrifices of previous generations in war.

“An arc of autocracy is challenging the rules-based order our grandparents had secured,” Morrison said, referring to China, Russia and North Korea. “And democratic, free peoples are standing together again."

Australia is the Solomon Islands main security partner and largest donor of foreign aid. The opposition center-left Labor Party has described the Chinese security pact with the island nation as Australia's biggest policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.

President Joe Biden's administration has warned that the United States will take unspecified action against the Solomon Islands should the Chinese pact pose a threat to the U.S. or allied interests.

Cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in Australia in December, have peaked across the country in recent weeks.

Australia began relaxing pandemic restrictions late last year when 80% of adults were fully vaccinated. Australia has one of the most vaccinated populations in the world, with 93% of adults fully vaccinated.

Combined Shape Caption Veteran Berick Bouvier is pushed in his wheelchair during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Veteran Berick Bouvier is pushed in his wheelchair during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption A young boy watches the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption A young boy watches the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption A youth marching band performs during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption A youth marching band performs during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption Australian sailors parade during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Australian sailors parade during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption A pipe band marches during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption A pipe band marches during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption Australian and New Zealand soldiers stand during the international service in recognition of the Gallipoli campaign at Mehmetcik monument in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption Australian and New Zealand soldiers stand during the international service in recognition of the Gallipoli campaign at Mehmetcik monument in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption Veterans parade during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Veterans parade during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption Veterans parade during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Veterans parade during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption Children watch the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Children watch the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption Veterans in wheelchairs take part in the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Veterans in wheelchairs take part in the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption A young boy holds an Australian flag as he watches the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption A young boy holds an Australian flag as he watches the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption A woman holds a thank you sign during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption A woman holds a thank you sign during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel