Austin orders new review of deadly 2019 airstrike in Syria

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday that Austin chose the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, to conduct the review. Garrett will have 90 days to complete his inquiry, which Kirby said would include a determination of whether “accountability measures” should be taken against those involved in the attack.

The attack, first reported in detail earlier this month by The New York Times, happened near the town of Baghuz, in eastern Syria near the Iraq border. The Times reported that a military legal officer had quickly flagged the strike as a possible war crime that required an investigation, but that a multiple stages the military made moves to conceal the strike and downplayed the death toll.