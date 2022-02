Augusta on his mind: Straka rallies to win the Honda Classic

“It’s hard to win out here," Lowry said. “It’s just hard. End of story. There is no point saying any different."

Lowry shot his third consecutive round of 67, finishing the week 9 under. First-round leader Kurt Kitayama (68) was alone in third at 8 under, and Daniel Berger — who led by six shots with 19 holes left in the tournament — simply fell apart Sunday, his round of 74 leaving him 7 under for the week and three shots behind Straka.

“Just a poor round," Berger said. “It can happen at any time. I’m not going to dwell on it too much. Just didn’t hit quality shots at the right time. Probably would’ve had a chance to win if I made a few more putts. I don’t think I made a single putt today."

He didn't. Berger made two birdies Sunday — both chip-ins, one from the sand, one from a grassy slope.

Lowry needed to make a 45-footer for birdie on the final hole to force a playoff. It missed, and with that, the Honda had a new champion — one who came into the week ranked No. 176 in the world, has never been higher than No. 129 on that list, and whose claim to fame as a pro probably was being the first-round leader at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

He’s a PGA Tour winner now.

“I hit the ball really nice today," Straka said.

The victory ensures that Straka — who played his college golf at Georgia — will play the Masters in April. His wife took a flight in to be at the course on Sunday, just in case, and Straka hadn’t even seen her until he got to the practice green before teeing off.

They’ll have quite a bit to celebrate, after Straka matched the biggest come-from-behind win this season. Luke List was also down by five entering the final round at San Diego last month.

“I still can't believe it," Straka said.

The undoing for Berger began Saturday when he went to the 18th tee with a six-shot lead, then made bogey. Still, the five-shot lead through 54 holes matched the biggest in Honda history and for a hometown guy — his home is 15 minutes from PGA National — the ingredients were there for a memorable win.

Sunday had different ideas. He was paired with Lowry for the final round, and it didn’t take long for everything to change.

Lowry made birdie on the first; the lead was down to four. Berger put a tee ball into the pine straw on the par-5 third, then had a ball buried in the sand of a greenside bunker and made double-bogey 7 to see the lead trimmed to two.

Lowry tapped in for birdie at the fourth. Lead down to one. Berger bogeyed the fifth. The lead was gone. And when Berger missed a 15-footer for par at the sixth, Lowry was suddenly up by one.

“Didn't play well, so I didn't win the golf tournament," Berger said.

Straka was in the group five shots back to start Sunday, then made bogey on the opening hole. But slowly and steadily, he clawed back — a birdie on the par-4 ninth got him to 7 under, followed by another birdie on the 14th.

A 20-footer on the 16th pulled him into a tie. That’s when weather decided to show up, too.

As if the finish needed more drama, it simply started pouring as the final groups were finishing. Kitayama and Straka were camped out on the 18th fairway, neither wanting to emerge from under their umbrellas to play their second shots into the par-5 finishing hole.

Both eventually did, each hitting to about 50 feet and setting up eagle putts. Straka two-putted, then waited to see if Lowry — who rushed into a poor tee shot during the downpour on 18 — could get to 10 under.

He couldn’t. And Straka is on his way back to Georgia.

“That bad weather came in just as we were hitting our tee shot on 18, which was as bad a break as I’ve got in a while," Lowry said. “Yeah, it’s a tough one to take."

DIVOTS: Cameron Young shot the round of the day, a 5-under 65 on Sunday, moving him from tied for 56th entering the day to tied for 16th at the end. It may be enough to get him into the Players, the Match Play and if his world ranking hits the top 50 in a few more weeks, possibly the Masters. ... Lee Hodges played his second shot out of the sand on the par-3 15th with a putter, rolling it across the green and toward a hazard. He wound up making double-bogey. ... Andrew Kozan, who waited until Saturday morning to play his final hole of the second round and ensure he made the cut, finished tied for 30th and earned $43,133.

Caption Sepp Straka, of Austria, shows his ball after making a birdie putt on the second hole during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Sepp Straka of Austria watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Sepp Straka lines his putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Sepp Straka, of Austria, holds the Honda Classic trophy after winning the final round of the golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Shane Lowry, of Ireland, reacts to his shot on the ninth green during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Daniel Berger reacts to his shot on the eighth green during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier