springfield-news-sun logo
X

Audra McDonald eyes Broadway again in Adrienne Kennedy play

FILE - Audra McDonald appears at the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sept. 26, 2021 in New York. The six-time Tony-winner will return to Broadway in the play “Ohio State Murders” by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Dates and the creative team will be announced later. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Audra McDonald appears at the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sept. 26, 2021 in New York. The six-time Tony-winner will return to Broadway in the play “Ohio State Murders” by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Dates and the creative team will be announced later. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Nation & World
By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Audra McDonald is going from host of the Tony Awards to another stage role

NEW YORK (AP) — Audra McDonald is going from host of the Tony Awards to another stage role.

The six-time Tony-winner will return to Broadway in the play “Ohio State Murders” by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Dates and the creative team will be announced later.

The play takes the form of a lecture given by the character Suzanne Alexander, a well-known African American writer who has accepted an invitation to return to her alma mater, Ohio State University, to talk about her work. It twists into a murder mystery that unfolds over the course of the lecture Alexander rehearses late at night deep in the stacks of the Ohio State University library.

Kennedy will make her Broadway debut with this production at age 90.

Originally commissioned by Great Lakes Theatre Festival in Cleveland, “Ohio State Murders” received its world premiere there in 1992 staring Ruby Dee, a year after a workshop production at the Yale Repertory Theatre.

McDonald won a Tony in 2014 playing Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.” She also won Tonys for “Carousel,” ”’Master Class,” ”’Ragtime,” ”‘A Raisin in the Sun,” and “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.”

In Other News
1
The Latest: Biden: 'No more time to hang back' on climate
2
City on edge: Braves squander chance for hometown party
3
US stocks wobble, hover around record highs set last week
4
Germany: man faces murder probe after car hits children
5
Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top