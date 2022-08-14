Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock

“They’ve got to prepare for when things go awry and they don’t get what they expect,” said Ben Sutphin, the audit manager for the I-95 investigation.

The state’s communication to the public about the severity of the road hazards was ineffective or misleading, the report said. Drivers also underestimated dangers because of mild weather during the New Year’s weekend before the storm. The report specifically cited a message to stranded motorists that “state & locals coming ASAP with supplies & to move you.”

A lack of backup electrical power for state Department of Transportation road cameras also made it hard to monitor highway conditions, the report said.

The inspector general didn’t fault then-Gov. Ralph Northam for failing to declare a state of emergency before the storm “because the forecasted event ... did not rise to the level to issue an emergency declaration.” Northam, a Democrat, was in the waning days of his administration, with Republican Glenn Youngkin taking office less than two weeks later.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was himself caught in the gridlock, said Friday that he hopes the report’s recommendations will be followed. “We should always be applying lessons learned to improve safety for Virginians."