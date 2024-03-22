Auction of Pattie Boyd's trove of treasures surpasses expectations as it nets $3.6 million

The collection, which went on public display at Christie’s London headquarters last Friday, provided a glimpse into the heart of the 1960s and 70s counterculture.

The 111 lots up for sale included affectionate letters from both her iconic rock icon husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton, alongside clothing, jewelry, drawings and photographs — some of Boyd, and some by her.

“I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved,” Boyd said. “I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters.’ I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures — I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto!”

Boyd, 79, is famous as a musicians’ muse, inspiration for The Beatles’ song “Something,” composed for her by Harrison, as well as for Clapton’s scorching “Layla” and sweet “Wonderful Tonight.”

The most astonishing individual sale was the original artwork chosen by Clapton for the cover of the Derek and The Dominos 1970 album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” which sold for just under 2 million pounds ($2.5 million), 33 times the pre-sale high estimate.

Adrian Hume-Sayer, a director at Christie's London, said the “outstanding results of this landmark auction are a real testament to Pattie Boyd, model, photographer, muse and icon.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP