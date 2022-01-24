Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in history

The Tigers (18-1, 15-0 SEC) spent most of the 1999-2000 season ranked in the top 10, including one week at No. 2. They also spent a week at No. 2 late in the 1988-99 season and another week at No. 2 back in February 1959.

But being No. 1? That's a whole new experience. The Tigers are the fifth team to reach that spot this season, following two stints by the Bulldogs and runs by Duke, Purdue and defending national champion Baylor.

The Bears rebounded from consecutive losses while ranked No. 1 to beat West Virginia and Oklahoma, and climbed one position to fourth. Big 12 rival Kansas was right behind in fifth after a pair of heart-stopping wins.

The Boilermakers fell two spots to sixth after losing to Indiana early last week. They were followed by Houston and UCLA, deadlocked at No. 7, with Duke and Michigan State rounding out the top 10.

The Spartans, unranked to start the season, blew out then-No. 8 Wisconsin last week and have lost once since November.

“We got after it, and that’s the way it had to be, and a lot of it falls on me, too,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I think we got some things accomplished last week.”

The Badgers fell to No. 11 and were followed by Kentucky, Texas Tech, Villanova and Southern California, which bounced back from a loss to Oregon with wins over Colorado and Utah on the road.

Ohio State climbed three spots to give the Big Ten a fourth team within the top 16. Providence, Tennessee, LSU and UConn rounded out the top 20, while Xavier, Marquette, Iowa State, Illinois and Davidson completed the poll.

Stephen Curry's alma mater is ranked for the first time since spending a Week at No. 24 in March 2015.

“We've got to learn lessons, and it seems every game has given us lessons to learn,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said, “and one of the joys of learning those lessons is we're learning them with victories and not losses.”

IN AND OUT

Marquette returned to the Top 25 for the first time under Shaka Smart, landing at No. 23 after the Golden Eagles didn't have a single vote last week. That's what happens when you beat three straight ranked teams — Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier — to run your winning streak to six heading into another showdown with the Pirates on Tuesday night.

Dropping out were Texas, which has lost three of its last five, and Loyola, which lost to Missouri State on Saturday.

UP AND DOWN

Tennessee made the biggest leap this week, climbing six spots to No. 18 following wins over Vanderbilt and LSU. Texas Tech and UConn each jumped five spots with the Red Raiders reaching a season-best No. 13 in the poll.

Iowa State tumbled the farthest, eight spots to No. 23, after losses to Texas Tech and TCU gave the Cyclones five in their last seven games. Illinois fell seven spots to No. 24 after losing a heartbreaker to Purdue and getting drilled by Maryland.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten and Big East have five ranked teams apiece, followed by the SEC and Big 12 with four each. The Pac-12 has three and the ACC, American Athletic, West Coast and Atlantic 10 each had one.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and guard K.D. Johnson (0) celebrates after defeating Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and guard K.D. Johnson (0) celebrates after defeating Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) prepares to block a shot by San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 78-62. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) prepares to block a shot by San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 78-62. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) shoots a three-point basket over California guard Joel Brown (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar Caption Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) shoots a three-point basket over California guard Joel Brown (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar