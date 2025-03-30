Auburn completes sweep of No. 1 seeds into Final Four, beating Michigan State 70-64

The South Region champion Tigers, the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, became the last of the No. 1 seeds to advance to the Final Four — joining Florida, Duke and Houston.

It's the first time all top seeds have reached the Final Four since 2008, which was the only previous year of all No. 1-seeded semifinalists since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP

