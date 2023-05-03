Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting

“The release of further information will continue to add fodder to oftentimes inaccurate and speculative statements about the case,” according to the motion. “This publicity in the case has already caused a widespread adverse and prejudicial reaction against the defendant and prejudice to his case.”

Salmon said Lester has been forced to live away from his home, which has been egged and spray-painted. He said Lester has sought law enforcement assistance when traveling and his wife had to be moved from her nursing home.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Yarl's family, did not immediately return a message seeking reaction to Salmon's request.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said previously that there was a “racial component” to the case but has not elaborated.

Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, said on Instagram during the weekend that her nephew has debilitating headaches but is starting to have more good days than bad days and is hoping to start playing the bass clarinet again soon. Yarl is an honor student and band member.

Merritt and some civil rights leaders in the Kansas City area say a hate crime charge is warranted and have called for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

According to a probable cause statement, Lester told police he lives alone and was “scared to death” when he saw Yarl on the porch because he thought someone was trying to break in. No words were exchanged before the shooting, but as Yarl got up to run, he heard Lester yell, “Don’t come around here,” the statement said.

Salmon suggested in his court filing that he planned to argue that Lester acted in self-defense, citing Missouri's "stand your ground" law. Missouri is one of about 30 states with laws that say people can respond with physical force when they are threatened.

Lester is scheduled to be in court June 1.