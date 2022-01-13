Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs crash records case

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said prosecutors were told Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Washington underwent surgery for an arm injury. Both were hospitalized after the wreck that sparked a vehicle fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.

Another judge previously granted prosecutors access to Ruggs’ medical records.

He is charged with felony driving under the influence causing death and substantial bodily injury, and two counts of felony reckless driving. He remains on house arrest pending a March 10 preliminary hearing of evidence and a judge's decision whether he will stand trial in state court.

The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is accused of driving 156 mph (251 kph) in a residential area with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders several hours after the crash.

He also was charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his wrecked sports car after the crash.

Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years in prison and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty on all charges.