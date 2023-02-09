Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments

“I can’t tell somebody I’m holding money in my trust account that I’m not holding in my trust accounts,” Wilson said. “Trust accounts are money that belongs to someone else.”

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife and son. Prosecutors are arguing that Murdaugh killed them to get sympathy and buy time to hide a string of thefts. The defense says it makes no sense to think there wouldn’t be more scrutiny into Murdaugh’s life and finances after his wife and shot were shot to death.

The judge in the murder trial is allowing prosecutors to present a wide range of evidence that Murdaugh was stealing money from clients and his law firm.

Murdaugh faces nearly 100 other criminal charges unrelated to the killings, ranging from theft to running a money laundering and drug ring to tax evasion to fraud for trying to arrange his own death in a roadside shooting in September 2021 so his surviving son could get $10 million in life insurance.

Wilson was the 40th witness called in the trial, which began Jan. 23. He testified away from the jury last Thursday as the judge decided whether to allow financial misdeed evidence.

Wilson at times had to pause as he was asked about his friend he met in high school. Their wives were sorority sisters. Their kids grew up together. They spoke several times a week.

Wilson rushed the hour and 40 minutes to Murdaugh's home as soon as he found out about the June 7, 2021, killings.

“I walked in, hugged his neck and cried. I didn’t know what to say,” Wilson said. “I didn’t want to know what he found. I didn’t want him to have to describe it to me.”

In cross-examination, the defense mostly asked Wilson personal questions, getting him to talk about how much he loved his family. Wilson said Murdaugh appeared to never stay at the family's home after the killings and was staying with his brothers or in-laws every time he called.

“He was distraught. He was destroyed, upset all the time, not eating, not sleeping,” Wilson said.

Murdaugh's family dominated the legal system in tiny Hampton County for generations, both as prosecutors and private attorneys.

