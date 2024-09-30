AT&T exits showbiz, sells remaining stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG for $7.6 billion

AT&T is selling its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG Partners for $7.6 billion, ending the communication giant's remaining ties to the entertainment industry.
AT&T said Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will receive payments from TPG and DirecTV for its remaining 70% stake in the satellite TV company. This includes $1.7 billion in the second half of the year and $5.4 billion next year. The remaining amount will be paid in 2029.
AT&T said that the deal will allow it to focus on being a wireless 5G and fiber connectivity company and strengthen its balance sheet.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.
In Other News
1
An Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut for the first time in nearly a...
2
Hezbollah's acting leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death
3
Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises...
4
Britain's last coal-fired electricity plant is closing. It ends 142...
5
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88