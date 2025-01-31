‘Atropia' and ‘Twinless’ win top prizes at Sundance Film Festival

“It’s for my dad,” said writer and director Rohan Parashuram Kanawade. His late father, he said, was the one who encouraged him to pursue filmmaking.

Audiences also get to vote on their own awards, where James Sweeney’s “Twinless,” about the bromance between two men who meet in a twin bereavement support group, triumphed in the U.S. dramatic category. O’Brien also won a special jury award for his acting.

The U.S. documentary audience award went to “André is an Idiot,” a life-affirming film about dying of colon cancer. Other audience picks were “Prime Minister,” about former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and “DJ Ahmet,” a coming-of-age film about a 15-year-old boy in North Macedonia.

Mstyslav Chernov, the Oscar-winning Associated Press journalist, won the world cinema documentary directing award for his latest dispatch from Ukraine, "2000 Meters to Andriivka," a joint production between the AP and PBS Frontline.

“Here’s to all documentary directors who are risking their lives in Ukraine trying to tell the stories of people who protect the land that I call home,” Chernov said onstage.

Others singled out for directing include Geeta Gandbhir for “The Perfect Neighbor,” a documentary about a murder in Florida told through the use of police body camera footage, and Rashad Frett for “Ricky,” a drama about life post-incarceration.

The world cinema documentary jury also gave special prizes to “Coexistence, My Ass!” about a comedian who creates a one-woman show about the struggle for equality in Israel and Palestine, and “Mr. Nobody Against Putin,” in which a Russian teacher goes undercover to expose what’s happening in his school during the invasion of Ukraine.

“Our programming team is so thrilled to have introduced these moving and impactful works to our audiences this Festival, and we look forward to following the journeys of each of these talented artists and their projects,” said festival programming director Kim Yutani.

The Sundance Film Festival runs through Sunday.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP