springfield-news-sun logo
X

ATP men's tennis tour axes Wimbledon ranking points over ban

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The ATP men’s professional tennis tour says it will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — The ATP men’s professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP announced its decision Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open -- and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.

The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament.

Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Migrants cross border amid legal uncertainty on asylum rule
2
Energy secretary: We must find a solution for nuclear waste
3
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire
4
Florida appeals court reinstates DeSantis congressional map
5
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top