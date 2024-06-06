Athletics' Joey Estes' perfect game against Mariners broken up in seventh

Credit: AP

By ERIC HE – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Joey Estes' bid for a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners ended in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

Estes was perfect through six innings before allowing a leadoff double in the seventh to J.P. Crawford. The 22-year-old right-hander came out of the game after getting the next batter, Josh Rojas, to fly out. Estes threw 78 pitches and struck out five.

There have been 24 perfect games in major league history. The last one was at the Coliseum, when the Yankees' Domingo German shut down the A's on June 28, 2023.

Estes, making his seventh career start, notched his first career win less than a month ago against the Mariners on the road. He was pitching in Triple-A as recently as May 4 after making two starts in the majors last year. Estes made his major league debut last September, also against the Mariners.

The A’s led leading 2-0. Zack Gelof homered in the third inning, and Daz Cameron scored on a passed ball in the sixth.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

