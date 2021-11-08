Athletes Unlimited signs more WNBA players for new league

Lavender said she was reached out to by Natasha Cloud, who is on the Athletes Unlimited players' executive committee to join the league.

“We talked about how WNBA players don’t always want to go overseas since we miss everything with our families,” Lavender said.

She also said that the Fever front office had encouraged her to join the new league that will feature 44 players, including Cloud and former WNBA players Sydney Colson and Ty Young.

The season will be played in Las Vegas running from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28. Players will earn points each week based on their team's results, as well as some individual stats. At the end of the week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the next week's games.

The rules will be similar to the WNBA. There will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.

Athletes Unlimited started in 2020 and has softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues in which there are no team owners and players share directly in league profits. Basketball is the first one that has an already well-established pro domestic league with the WNBA.

Choosing Las Vegas as the city was a no-brainer to Athletes Unlimited Co-Founder/CEO Jon Patricof.

“Having it in Las Vegas is terrific,” he said. “It will create a great athlete experience. It's a global city that has a rich basketball history and support women's basketball.”

Patricof said that the venue the league will run in is close to the airport and players will stay in apartments nearby.

“It's the same thing we've done always for the other leagues,” he said. “I know we have at least three moms playing in the league already. We expect them to be bringing their kids. We want to be accommodating to players and their families and whoever they bring with them. Part of the experience is games, but also creating a great training environment for players off the court.”

Athletes Unlimited already has 13 players signed, including former WNBA player Essence Carson.

“I think we’re ahead of where we expected to be in my opinion,” Patricof said. “The fact we’re finding 10 high caliber players off the bat and announcing Las Vegas. We’re ahead of pace at this time.”

