At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

The back and forth unfolded as North Korea made waves this month with nuclear-capable missiles hidden in trains that can be launched anywhere along a railway, a new cruise missile resembling the U.S. Tomahawk that can be potentially topped with atomic warheads and the apparent resumption of fuel production for potential nuclear bombs.

But on Tuesday, Moon made no note of missiles testing before the General Assembly, instead focusing on the fact that this year’s gathering marked the 30th anniversary of both countries being admitted to the United Nations.

“With the joint accession to the U.N., the two Koreas both recognized that they were two separate nations, different in systems and ideologies,” Moon said. “However, such was never meant to perpetuate the division. For when we acknowledged and respected each other, only then could we set out on a path to exchange, reconciliation and unification.”

Moon also repeated some of the same pleas from his speech last year, including pushing for a formal end-of-war declaration. He suggested the region would be better positioned to handle the COVID-19 pandemic if the North would join the Moon-proposed Northeast Asia Cooperation for Health Security.

North Korea is scheduled to speak Monday, the final day of the General Assembly leaders' meeting.

Caption South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at UN headquarters. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ