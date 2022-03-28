At Oscars, Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill target of joke

The first political salvo of Sunday night's Academy Awards in Los Angeles came in the opening monologue, when Wanda Sykes — one of the trio of hosts for the show — took a thinly veiled jab at Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill that passed a Republican-controlled state legislature earlier this month.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight,” said the openly gay Sykes. “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”