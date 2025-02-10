At least 55 are dead after a bus plunged into gorge in Guatemala

At least 55 people are dead after their bus plunged into a gorge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital
Firefighters work at the scene of a bus that fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Firefighters work at the scene of a bus that fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Updated Feb 11, 2025
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — At least 55 people are dead after their bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital.

Investigators from the public ministry said that there were 53 bodies recovered at the scene and the San Juan de Dios Hospital confirmed that two passengers brought there had also died.

Firefighting spokesperson Edwin Villagran said a multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the road and into the steep gorge below the bridge before dawn. Others were seriously injured.

The bus fell 115 feet (35 meters) into a sewage-polluted stream. It landed upside down and half-submerged.

The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez said children were among the victims.

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.

A firefighter works inside a bus that fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Women stand at the scene of a crash, uncertain if their loved ones were among the passengers of a bus that fell from a bridge, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Firefighters work at the scene of a bus that fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Firefighters work the scene of a fatal bus crash after it fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Firefighters work the scene of a fatal bus crash after it fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Firefighters lift a stretcher carrying a victim after a bus fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

The bodies of passengers who died in a bus crash are lined up on the floor at a makeshift morgue near the site of the accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

