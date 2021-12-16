At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

“I can say with some confidence that this event (the heat and tornadoes) is among the most (if not THE most) anomalous weather event ever on record for the Upper Midwest,” Burt wrote in a Facebook post.

The winds knocked down trees, tree limbs and nearly 150 power lines in northern and western Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. In the western Michigan village of Fruitport, high winds peeled back a portion of Edgewood Elementary School’s roof, leading officials to close all district schools Thursday.

There were more than 20 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered mostly through eastern Nebraska and Iowa, based on preliminary reports to the Storm Prediction Center. The storm system led to the most reports of hurricane-force wind gusts — 75 mph (120 kph) or higher — on any day in the U.S. since 2004, the center said.

“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”

The governors of Kansas and Iowa declared states of emergency.

The system came on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing more than 85 people.

On Wednesday, there were at least 59 reports of hurricane-force wind gusts regionwide, which exceeded the 53 recorded on Aug. 10, 2020, when a rare derecho wind storm struck Iowa, the Storm Prediction Center said. The destruction on Wednesday, however, was far less severe than from last year's derecho, which caused billions of dollars of damage.

The winds also whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero in parts of Kansas and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over, leading officials to temporarily close much of Interstate 70, as well as all state highways in nine northwestern Kansas counties.

Kansas deployed helicopters and other firefighting equipment to help smother at least a dozen wind-fueled wildfires in western and central counties, officials said Thursday.

That dust and smoke was carried north by the storm and concentrated over parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, causing a dramatic drop in air quality in those areas late Wednesday. That spawned a glut of calls to already-taxed emergency dispatchers from people reporting the smell of smoke.

The system blew into the Plains from Colorado, sending gale-force winds across a swath from New Mexico to Minnesota, Wisconsin and upper Michigan. The weather service recorded a gust of 107 mph (172 kph) Wednesday morning at Lamar, Colorado, and gusts of 100 mph in Russell, Kansas.

Scientists say extreme weather events and warmer temperatures are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection.

“I think we also need to stop asking the question of whether or not this event was caused by climate change," said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. “We need to be asking, `To what extent did climate change play a role and how likely was this event to occur in the absence of climate change?'”

The unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were due in part to record high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which wouldn’t have happened without global warming, said Jeff Masters, a Yale Climate Connections meteorologist who cofounded Weather Underground.

___

Stafford reported from Liberty, Missouri.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Terry Wallace in Dallas; Seth Borenstein in Washington D.C.; Jim Anderson in Denver and Grant Schulte in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

Caption Utility poles lay in a field near Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Utility poles lay in a field near Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High winds across the central and northern plains on Wednesday resulted in several road closure and wildfires (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) Credit: Travis Heying Caption Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High winds across the central and northern plains on Wednesday resulted in several road closure and wildfires (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) Credit: Travis Heying Credit: Travis Heying

Caption A grain trailer sits among the debris of a farm building damaged by strong wind gusts in Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. A band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption A grain trailer sits among the debris of a farm building damaged by strong wind gusts in Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. A band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Residents of Bayard, Iowa, work on a home outside of town on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Residents of Bayard, Iowa, work on a home outside of town on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption A shorn utility pole blocks 280th Street in Greene County, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption A shorn utility pole blocks 280th Street in Greene County, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption A downed power line is partially hidden under debris along M Avenue near Bagley, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption A downed power line is partially hidden under debris along M Avenue near Bagley, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Residents of Bayard, Iowa, work on a home outside of town on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Residents of Bayard, Iowa, work on a home outside of town on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption Sheets of metal litter a field south of Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption Sheets of metal litter a field south of Jefferson, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a band of severe weather produced strong wind gusts and reports of tornadoes across much of the state Wednesday night. The storm caused property damage and downed power lines, leaving many Iowans without electricity. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave

Caption A large tree limb blocks a portion of 265th Street in rural Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Many Iowans are waking up to damage and debris after a band of severe weather crossed the state Wednesday night. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Caption A large tree limb blocks a portion of 265th Street in rural Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Many Iowans are waking up to damage and debris after a band of severe weather crossed the state Wednesday night. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Bryon Houlgrave Credit: Bryon Houlgrave