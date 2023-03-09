At least 36 people killed by extremists in eastern Congo

“The rebels came and they first burned houses. Then everyone who came out of his house was either cut up with machetes or shot dead," said Saddam Patangoli, a resident of Mukondi village who fled the attack and returned to his home the following day. They also abducted many civilians, he said.

Some people are blaming the incident on the Congo army's lack of presence in the area. “The area is not covered by soldiers of the Congolese armed forces," said Kasereka Alexis, a survivor of the attack. "That’s why the enemy took advantage of coming to massacre us," he said.

ADF's persistence and evolution in eastern Congo for nearly three decades exposes the extent of the challenge facing the government, say analysts. “The group is infamous for its extreme violence and its link to Islamic State provides access to regional jihadist networks and funding sources,” said Benjamin Hunter, Africa analyst for Verisk Maplecroft a risk assessment company.