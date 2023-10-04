At least 3 people were shot amid street 'altercation' in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts, police say

State police say at least three people, including a person riding a bus, have been shot in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 54 minutes ago
X

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — At least three people, including a person riding a bus, were shot Wednesday in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street, state police said.

Authorities didn't immediately release the conditions of the people who were shot or say whether any suspects were arrested, though a state police spokesperson said there was not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

One of the victims was riding a bus that was passing through the area, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said. He said the shooting stemmed from “an altercation among people on the street.”

State police referred further questions to the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, which is directing the investigation. The prosecutors' office didn't immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. about the shooting near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets, as well as notifications from ShotSpotter. State police said they sent patrols, K-9 teams and investigative units to help Holyoke Police with the investigation, including the search for suspects in the area.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said he was aware of the shooting and would provide more details later.

Holyoke, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Boston, is a city with a population of nearly 38,000. It is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
McCaffrey trade paying big dividends for the 49ers a year later
2
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall...
3
Newcastle beats PSG 4-1 after Saudi project gets 2034 World Cup boost...
4
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states...
5
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top