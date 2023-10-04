At least 3 people were shot in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts shooting, police say

State police say at least three people, including a person riding a bus, were shot Wednesday in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street
Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
X

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — At least three people, including a person riding a bus, were shot Wednesday in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street, state police said.

Authorities didn't immediately release the conditions of the people who were shot or say whether any suspects have been arrested, though a state police spokesperson said that there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

One of the victims was riding a bus that was passing through the area, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said. He said the shooting stemmed from “an altercation among people on the street.”

State police referred further questions to the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, which is directing the investigation. The prosecutors' office didn't immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. about the shooting near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets, as well as notifications from ShotSpotter. State police said they sent patrols, K9 teams and investigative units to help Holyoke Police with the investigation, including the search for suspects in the area.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the mayor was aware of the shooting and he would provide more details about the shooting later in the afternoon.

Holyoke, which is about 90 miles (144.84 kilometers) west of Boston, is a city with a population of nearly 38,000. It is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

In Other News
1
McCarthy's ouster leaves the House adrift as divided Republicans seek...
2
Most 2024 GOP presidential candidates urge Republicans to stop the...
3
US appeals court hears arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of...
4
Trump back in court as fraud trial probes who was responsible for his...
5
Voter rolls are becoming the new battleground over secure elections as...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top