At least 4 killed as train derails in southern German Alps

“The students in particular were looking forward to the holidays,” he said. “Lots of respect and thanks to the rescue services for their swift help.”

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border.

Train travel is popular among commuters and tourists alike in Germany, which has a dense network of local and long-distance trains.

While accidents are rare compared to road travel, there have been several fatal rail incidents in recent years.

A train dispatcher was sentenced to 3½ years in prison over a 2016 crash that killed 11 people in Bad Aibling, about 80 kilometers northeast of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The dispatcher admitted playing a game on his phone shortly before two trains collided on a single-track line.

Earlier this year one man died after the driver of a commuter train south of Munich ran a stop signal, resulting in a collision with another train.

Combined Shape Caption Emergency and rescue forces work on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Lein Credit: Uwe Lein Combined Shape Caption Emergency and rescue forces work on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Lein Credit: Uwe Lein

Combined Shape Caption Numerous emergency and rescue forces are in action after a serious train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. According to the authorities, at least three people have been killed and many injured. (Josef Hornsteiner/dpa via AP) Credit: Josef Hornsteiner Credit: Josef Hornsteiner Combined Shape Caption Numerous emergency and rescue forces are in action after a serious train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. According to the authorities, at least three people have been killed and many injured. (Josef Hornsteiner/dpa via AP) Credit: Josef Hornsteiner Credit: Josef Hornsteiner

Combined Shape Caption The site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Lein Credit: Uwe Lein Combined Shape Caption The site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Lein Credit: Uwe Lein

Combined Shape Caption Emergency and rescue forces work on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Lein Credit: Uwe Lein Combined Shape Caption Emergency and rescue forces work on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Lein Credit: Uwe Lein

Combined Shape Caption Emergency and rescue forces work on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Credit: Sven Hoppe Credit: Sven Hoppe Combined Shape Caption Emergency and rescue forces work on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, Germany, Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Credit: Sven Hoppe Credit: Sven Hoppe