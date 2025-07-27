At least 3 killed and others injured in train derailment in southern Germany

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Roughly 100 people were onboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10 p.m. (1610 GMT).

Storms passed through the area before the crash and investigators were seeking to determine if the rain was a factor.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a post on social platform X, said he mourned the victims and gave his condolences to their families.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, said in a statement that it was cooperating with investigators. The company also offered its condolences.

Credit: AP Credit: AP