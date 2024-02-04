At least 28 people died when shelling hit a bakery in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people Saturday at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

At least one child was among the dead Saturday, local leader Leonid Pasechnik wrote in a statement on Telegram. A further 10 people were rescued from under the rubble by emergency services, he said.

Ukrainian officials in Kyiv did not comment on the incident.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly relied on longer-range attacks this winter amid largely unchanged positions on the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line in the nearly 2-year-old war.

The military administration for Ukraine’s Sumy region said Sunday that Russian forces had shelled the region in 16 separate attacks the previous day, firing on the border communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Esman.

