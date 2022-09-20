At least 250,000 people lined up to see queen's coffin

Outside Windsor castle, cleaners were busy clearing up and international news crews were taking down their equipment after thousands packed the streets Monday to view the military parade escorting the queen's coffin to St. George's Chapel.
“The nation certainly has come together. As for the crowd yesterday, it was unbelievable really," said Marion Brettle, 73. "I think the whole nation stopped, and thought, and listened, and watched.”
The royal family were observing another week of mourning and aren't expected to carry out official engagements. Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until the morning after the final day of royal mourning.
___
Follow all AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the U.K. monarchy at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii
People bring floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
People bring floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
People bring floral tributes Queen Elizabeth II the day after her funeral, in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
People bring floral tributes Queen Elizabeth II the day after her funeral, in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
People bring floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
People bring floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
A flag carrying a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is covered in flowers the day after her funeral, in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
A flag carrying a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is covered in flowers the day after her funeral, in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
People bring floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
People bring floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
A drawing and message cards are placed among floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
A drawing and message cards are placed among floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Credit: Vadim Ghirda
Credit: Vadim Ghirda